Arsen Vishing Simulation: AI-driven vishing simulation platform to train employees vs voice phishing. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated, real-time adaptive voice phishing call simulations, Custom vishing scenario creation tailored to business context, Multi-step scenarios with coordinated follow-up emails for blended attack simulation..

CyberSentriq Employee Phishing Training: Cloud-based phishing simulation platform for employee security training. built by CyberSentriq. Core capabilities include Automated phishing campaign delivery, Configurable phishing email templates, Role-based and targeted phishing simulations..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.