Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation: AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated and scenario-based smishing message creation, Hybrid attack simulation combining SMS and email vectors, Global campaign deployment across 180+ countries with local phone number and language support..

CyberSentriq Employee Phishing Training: Cloud-based phishing simulation platform for employee security training. built by CyberSentriq. Core capabilities include Automated phishing campaign delivery, Configurable phishing email templates, Role-based and targeted phishing simulations..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.