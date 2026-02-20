Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Arsen. PhishingBox Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by PhishingBox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in email phishing campaigns need to start testing SMS because Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is one of the few platforms that treats smishing as a distinct threat vector rather than an afterthought. The hybrid SMS-plus-email attack simulation across 180+ countries with local phone number spoofing actually replicates how attackers operate, and compliance certifications covering HIPAA, PCI DSS, and ISO 27001 mean you're not retrofitting security into your training program. Skip this if your organization hasn't seen SMS compromise attempts yet or if you need a single platform to handle phishing, credential validation, and post-breach response; Arsen does simulation well and stops there.
PhishingBox Phishing Simulation
SMB and mid-market teams with stretched security staff will get the most from PhishingBox Phishing Simulation because it bundles phishing campaigns, employee training, and AI-powered email threat detection without requiring separate tool licenses. The built-in KillPhish threat analysis for Office 365 and Security Inbox mean you're catching missed emails while simultaneously training the people who click them, addressing both DE.CM and PR.AT in one workflow. Skip this if your organization needs advanced threat hunting or incident response orchestration; PhishingBox is deliberately shallow on detection rigor and won't replace your email gateway.
AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees.
Phishing simulation and security awareness training platform for employees
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Common questions about comparing Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation vs PhishingBox Phishing Simulation for your phishing simulation needs.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation: AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated and scenario-based smishing message creation, Hybrid attack simulation combining SMS and email vectors, Global campaign deployment across 180+ countries with local phone number and language support..
PhishingBox Phishing Simulation: Phishing simulation and security awareness training platform for employees. built by PhishingBox. Core capabilities include Simulated phishing attack campaigns, Pre-built phishing email templates and template editor, Target and group management..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation differentiates with AI-generated and scenario-based smishing message creation, Hybrid attack simulation combining SMS and email vectors, Global campaign deployment across 180+ countries with local phone number and language support. PhishingBox Phishing Simulation differentiates with Simulated phishing attack campaigns, Pre-built phishing email templates and template editor, Target and group management.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is developed by Arsen. PhishingBox Phishing Simulation is developed by PhishingBox. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation and PhishingBox Phishing Simulation serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools, both cover Social Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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