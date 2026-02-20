Arsen Phishing Simulation: AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior..

PhishFirewall Phishing Simulations: AI-adaptive phishing simulation platform with omnichannel training. built by PhishFirewall. Core capabilities include AI-adaptive simulation frequency based on individual user risk profiles, Role-based hyper-personalized phishing lures (HR, Finance, IT, etc.), 10-level phishing complexity progression from basic to advanced APT scenarios..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.