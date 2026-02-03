Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..

PhishFirewall Phishing Simulations: AI-adaptive phishing simulation platform with omnichannel training. built by PhishFirewall. Core capabilities include AI-adaptive simulation frequency based on individual user risk profiles, Role-based hyper-personalized phishing lures (HR, Finance, IT, etc.), 10-level phishing complexity progression from basic to advanced APT scenarios..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.