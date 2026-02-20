Arsen Phishing Simulation: AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior..

OutThink AI-Powered Phishing Simulator: AI-powered phishing simulation platform for security awareness training. built by OutThink. Core capabilities include AI-powered Multi-Agent System for real-time threat detection, Customizable phishing campaign creation with control over text, images, difficulty, and domains, Template library for click simulations, credential capture, and email attachments..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.