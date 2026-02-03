Adaptive Security Enterprise: Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Deepfake voice call phishing simulations, OSINT-powered email spearphishing simulations, Multi-channel phishing across email, SMS, voice, and video..

OutThink AI-Powered Phishing Simulator: AI-powered phishing simulation platform for security awareness training. built by OutThink. Core capabilities include AI-powered Multi-Agent System for real-time threat detection, Customizable phishing campaign creation with control over text, images, difficulty, and domains, Template library for click simulations, credential capture, and email attachments..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.