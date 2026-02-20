Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training: Employee cybersecurity awareness training via microlearning modules & simulations. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include Microlearning modules completable in under 5 minutes, No separate account or platform login required for employees, Training content based on NIST and ANSSI recommendations..

Secure Mentem Security Awareness: Security awareness program development and implementation service. built by Secure Mentem. Core capabilities include Custom security awareness program development, Behavioral science-based training methodology, Security awareness metrics and measurement..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.