Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Arsen. KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by KnowBe4. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training
SMBs and mid-market companies with distributed workforces will get the most from Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training because employees complete training directly in Teams or Slack without a separate login, removing the friction that kills completion rates in busy organizations. The tool covers NIST PR.AT awareness requirements and maintains compliance reporting for ISO 27001, SOC 2, HIPAA, and PCI DSS, while behavior-triggered phishing and vishing simulations actually test whether training stuck. Skip this if you need the kind of detection and incident response automation that sits downstream of awareness; Arsen stops at the training layer and leaves the hard work of catching what employees miss to your other tools.
KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training
SMB and mid-market security teams need KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training because its simulated phishing campaigns with point-of-failure education actually change user behavior instead of just checking a compliance box. The platform covers NIST PR.AT awareness requirements and DE.CM continuous monitoring across 35 languages with AI-driven personalized recommendations, meaning you can target training to the employees who fail phishing tests rather than blast everyone. Skip this if your organization needs detection and response capabilities; KnowBe4 is purely focused on the human layer and deliberately ignores endpoint or network defense.
Employee cybersecurity awareness training via microlearning modules & simulations.
Security awareness training platform with simulated phishing and content library
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Common questions about comparing Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training vs KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training for your security awareness training needs.
Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training: Employee cybersecurity awareness training via microlearning modules & simulations. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include Microlearning modules completable in under 5 minutes, No separate account or platform login required for employees, Training content based on NIST and ANSSI recommendations..
KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform with simulated phishing and content library. built by KnowBe4. Core capabilities include Simulated phishing campaigns with customizable templates, Security awareness training content library in 35 languages, Smart Groups for tailored campaigns based on user behavior..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training differentiates with Microlearning modules completable in under 5 minutes, No separate account or platform login required for employees, Training content based on NIST and ANSSI recommendations. KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training differentiates with Simulated phishing campaigns with customizable templates, Security awareness training content library in 35 languages, Smart Groups for tailored campaigns based on user behavior.
Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training is developed by Arsen. KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training is developed by KnowBe4. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training and KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools, both cover Security Culture, Social Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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