Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training: Employee cybersecurity awareness training via microlearning modules & simulations. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include Microlearning modules completable in under 5 minutes, No separate account or platform login required for employees, Training content based on NIST and ANSSI recommendations..

Hook Security Hook Minute: Security awareness training platform with phishing simulation capabilities. built by Hook Security. Core capabilities include Automated phishing testing with email templates, Instant video training feedback for phishing test failures, Training course library with varied content styles and topics..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.