Array NTB Series: Network traffic broker for visibility, monitoring, and traffic optimization. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Application-aware traffic aggregation with full stack packet analysis, L2-L7 traffic filtering and packet delivery, Tunnel handling and packet re-engineering capabilities..

BZAR: A set of Bro/Zeek scripts that detect ATT&CK-based adversarial activity and raise notices..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.