Array NTB Series is a commercial network detection and response tool by Array Networks. BZAR is a free network detection and response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to extract signal from encrypted traffic without decryption will find Array NTB Series valuable, particularly when you're scaling network TAP deployments across hybrid infrastructure. The platform handles tunnel re-engineering and application-aware packet delivery at scale, covering both DE.CM continuous monitoring and PR.IR resilience functions, and supports both out-of-band and in-line modes so you're not locked into one architecture. Skip this if your team lacks the network operations expertise to manage centralized X-Tunnel orchestration between appliances, or if you need DLP and threat prevention baked in rather than monitoring-first design.
Security teams already running Zeek will find BZAR's value in its ATT&CK-aligned detection logic without the licensing cost of commercial NDR platforms. The 622 GitHub stars and free deployment model mean you're getting detection tuning from practitioners who've actually hunted in Zeek logs. BZAR prioritizes detection over response; you'll need a separate workflow to act on the notices it raises, so it's a poor fit for teams expecting their NDR tool to handle investigation and containment.
Network traffic broker for visibility, monitoring, and traffic optimization
A set of Bro/Zeek scripts that detect ATT&CK-based adversarial activity and raise notices
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Array NTB Series vs BZAR for your network detection and response needs.
Array NTB Series: Network traffic broker for visibility, monitoring, and traffic optimization. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Application-aware traffic aggregation with full stack packet analysis, L2-L7 traffic filtering and packet delivery, Tunnel handling and packet re-engineering capabilities..
BZAR: A set of Bro/Zeek scripts that detect ATT&CK-based adversarial activity and raise notices..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox