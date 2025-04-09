Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Array Networks Web Application Firewall is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Array Networks. Cloudflare WAF is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Cloudflare, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array Networks Web Application Firewall
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web apps will get the most from Array Networks Web Application Firewall, especially if you're running hybrid cloud and need zero-day blocking without waiting for signature updates. The platform's automatic threat detection across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud plus on-premises deployments covers three NIST CSF 2.0 functions,infrastructure resilience, platform security, and continuous monitoring,which means you're not sacrificing visibility for prevention. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach forensics; Array Networks prioritizes blocking over investigation, so buyers needing deep incident response integration should look elsewhere.
Startups and SMBs with limited security ops capacity should pick Cloudflare WAF for its zero-trust integration with your existing DNS and CDN layers, eliminating the need for separate appliance management. The platform handles NIST PR.PS and PR.IR through managed rulesets and DDoS mitigation without requiring full-time WAF tuning; you're inheriting Cloudflare's threat intelligence across their 280+ million daily requests. Skip this if you need granular application layer control or extensive custom rule development; the managed approach trades flexibility for speed-to-protection.
WAF protecting web apps and APIs from zero-day attacks and cyber threats
A cloud-based web application firewall that protects applications from various cyber threats through rule-based filtering, machine learning detection, and integrated security features.
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Common questions about comparing Array Networks Web Application Firewall vs Cloudflare WAF for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Array Networks Web Application Firewall: WAF protecting web apps and APIs from zero-day attacks and cyber threats. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include Automatic zero-day attack blocking, Proactive DDoS defense, User attack prevention..
Cloudflare WAF: A cloud-based web application firewall that protects applications from various cyber threats through rule-based filtering, machine learning detection, and integrated security features. built by Cloudflare, Inc...
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array Networks Web Application Firewall is developed by Array Networks. Cloudflare WAF is developed by Cloudflare, Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array Networks Web Application Firewall and Cloudflare WAF serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover DDOS, Web Security, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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