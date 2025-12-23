Array Networks struXture™ InMotion is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Array Networks. Bonfy.AI Bonfy ACS is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Bonfy. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in false positives from legacy DLP will see immediate value in Array Networks struXture™ InMotion's AI-driven classification, which cuts noise without sacrificing catch rate across email, cloud apps, and network traffic simultaneously. The tool handles both traditional data types and modern AI workload protection (ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini integrations) in a single policy engine, covering NIST PR.DS data security controls without requiring separate tools. Skip this if your organization needs deep forensics and post-incident response workflows; struXture™ InMotion optimizes for prevention and access control, not investigation.
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping Microsoft 365 and generative AI tools need Bonfy.AI Bonfy ACS because it's the only DLP that detects sensitive data leaking into LLMs and AI assistants without rewriting your security workflows. It maps to NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring for both human and AI-generated content across Mail, Teams, SharePoint, and Copilot in real time, and ships with five major compliance templates out of the box. Skip this if your organization runs on Google Workspace or Slack as primary collaboration platforms; Bonfy's architecture is built around Microsoft's stack.
AI-driven DLP solution for real-time data classification and protection
AI-enabled DLP for Microsoft 365 and AI tools with context-aware detection
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Common questions about comparing Array Networks struXture™ InMotion vs Bonfy.AI Bonfy ACS for your data loss prevention needs.
Array Networks struXture™ InMotion: AI-driven DLP solution for real-time data classification and protection. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time data classification, Automated policy generation, Role-based access control..
Bonfy.AI Bonfy ACS: AI-enabled DLP for Microsoft 365 and AI tools with context-aware detection. built by Bonfy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-enabled detection for unstructured data in motion and at rest, Real-time protection for Microsoft Mail, SharePoint, Teams, Purview, and Copilot, Prevention of data leaks to large language models and AI tools..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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