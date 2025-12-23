Array Networks struXture™ InMotion is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Array Networks. Bonfy ACS Advanced Data Security is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Bonfy. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in false positives from legacy DLP will see immediate value in Array Networks struXture™ InMotion's AI-driven classification, which cuts noise without sacrificing catch rate across email, cloud apps, and network traffic simultaneously. The tool handles both traditional data types and modern AI workload protection (ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini integrations) in a single policy engine, covering NIST PR.DS data security controls without requiring separate tools. Skip this if your organization needs deep forensics and post-incident response workflows; struXture™ InMotion optimizes for prevention and access control, not investigation.
Bonfy ACS Advanced Data Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams juggling data across SaaS, email, and generative AI tools should consider Bonfy ACS Advanced Data Security because its entity-aware Knowledge Graph catches sensitive patterns that signature-based DLP misses, especially in AI-generated content where traditional classifiers fail. The tool maps NIST PR.DS and DE.CM coverage through real-time analysis across data in motion, at rest, and in use, with automated remediation that actually reduces mean time to containment. Skip this if your organization needs strong forensic capabilities or deep integration with your legacy on-premises infrastructure; Bonfy's cloud-first architecture prioritizes prevention speed over historical investigative depth.
AI-driven DLP solution for real-time data classification and protection
AI-era DLP with entity-aware content analysis across SaaS, email, and AI tools
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Array Networks struXture™ InMotion vs Bonfy ACS Advanced Data Security for your data loss prevention needs.
Array Networks struXture™ InMotion: AI-driven DLP solution for real-time data classification and protection. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time data classification, Automated policy generation, Role-based access control..
Bonfy ACS Advanced Data Security: AI-era DLP with entity-aware content analysis across SaaS, email, and AI tools. built by Bonfy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Entity-aware content analysis with Knowledge Graph, Real-time analysis of human and AI-generated content, Automated content classification and labeling..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox