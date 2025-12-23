Array IDpass Identity Solution: Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication using FIDO technology, Biometric authentication with fingerprints and facial recognition, Security key-based authentication..

Wultra Mobile-First Authentication: Mobile-first passwordless MFA with post-quantum cryptography for authentication. built by Wultra. Core capabilities include Passwordless multi-factor authentication, Post-quantum cryptography (NIST-endorsed), Push notification-based authentication..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.