Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array IDpass Identity Solution is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Array Networks. Wultra Mobile-First Authentication is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Wultra. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array IDpass Identity Solution
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in password resets will move fastest with Array IDpass Identity Solution because FIDO-based passwordless auth actually reduces help desk tickets instead of just promising to. Hybrid deployment means you can pilot with VPN and VDI access first, then expand to web and mobile without ripping out infrastructure. Skip this if you need deep directory integration across 50+ cloud applications; Array's strength is securing remote access and device authentication, not acting as your central identity fabric.
Wultra Mobile-First Authentication
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling sensitive transactions will get the most from Wultra Mobile-First Authentication because its push-notification and transaction-signing flows eliminate phishing attacks that plague traditional MFA. NIST-endorsed post-quantum cryptography built into the platform means you're protected against cryptanalytically relevant quantum computers without rearchitecting later. Skip this if you need passwordless auth that works equally well across web, mobile, and physical access; Wultra is explicitly mobile-first and will feel constraining for organizations running mixed authentication ecosystems.
Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics
Mobile-first passwordless MFA with post-quantum cryptography for authentication
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Array IDpass Identity Solution vs Wultra Mobile-First Authentication for your mfa & passwordless needs.
Array IDpass Identity Solution: Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication using FIDO technology, Biometric authentication with fingerprints and facial recognition, Security key-based authentication..
Wultra Mobile-First Authentication: Mobile-first passwordless MFA with post-quantum cryptography for authentication. built by Wultra. Core capabilities include Passwordless multi-factor authentication, Post-quantum cryptography (NIST-endorsed), Push notification-based authentication..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array IDpass Identity Solution differentiates with Passwordless authentication using FIDO technology, Biometric authentication with fingerprints and facial recognition, Security key-based authentication. Wultra Mobile-First Authentication differentiates with Passwordless multi-factor authentication, Post-quantum cryptography (NIST-endorsed), Push notification-based authentication.
Array IDpass Identity Solution is developed by Array Networks. Wultra Mobile-First Authentication is developed by Wultra. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array IDpass Identity Solution and Wultra Mobile-First Authentication serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover MFA, Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox