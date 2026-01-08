Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Kosmos. Wultra Mobile-First Authentication is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Wultra. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics
Organizations replacing passwords with passwordless authentication need Identity-Backed Biometrics if liveness detection and government-ID verification matter more than SSO breadth. FIDO2 certification plus iBeta-certified liveness detection means you're getting cryptographically sound biometrics tied to real identity, not just fingerprint matching, and IAL2 compliance covers federal contractor requirements without retrofit. Skip this if your priority is replacing legacy AD/SAML infrastructure across 50 SaaS apps; 1Kosmos excels at high-assurance onboarding and device unlock, not at being your primary identity provider for everything.
Wultra Mobile-First Authentication
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling sensitive transactions will get the most from Wultra Mobile-First Authentication because its push-notification and transaction-signing flows eliminate phishing attacks that plague traditional MFA. NIST-endorsed post-quantum cryptography built into the platform means you're protected against cryptanalytically relevant quantum computers without rearchitecting later. Skip this if you need passwordless auth that works equally well across web, mobile, and physical access; Wultra is explicitly mobile-first and will feel constraining for organizations running mixed authentication ecosystems.
Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access
Mobile-first passwordless MFA with post-quantum cryptography for authentication
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics vs Wultra Mobile-First Authentication for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics: Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice)..
Wultra Mobile-First Authentication: Mobile-first passwordless MFA with post-quantum cryptography for authentication. built by Wultra. Core capabilities include Passwordless multi-factor authentication, Post-quantum cryptography (NIST-endorsed), Push notification-based authentication..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics differentiates with FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice). Wultra Mobile-First Authentication differentiates with Passwordless multi-factor authentication, Post-quantum cryptography (NIST-endorsed), Push notification-based authentication.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is developed by 1Kosmos. Wultra Mobile-First Authentication is developed by Wultra. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics and Wultra Mobile-First Authentication serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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