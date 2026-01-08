Organizations replacing passwords with passwordless authentication need Identity-Backed Biometrics if liveness detection and government-ID verification matter more than SSO breadth. FIDO2 certification plus iBeta-certified liveness detection means you're getting cryptographically sound biometrics tied to real identity, not just fingerprint matching, and IAL2 compliance covers federal contractor requirements without retrofit. Skip this if your priority is replacing legacy AD/SAML infrastructure across 50 SaaS apps; 1Kosmos excels at high-assurance onboarding and device unlock, not at being your primary identity provider for everything.

Wultra Mobile-First Authentication

Mid-market and enterprise teams handling sensitive transactions will get the most from Wultra Mobile-First Authentication because its push-notification and transaction-signing flows eliminate phishing attacks that plague traditional MFA. NIST-endorsed post-quantum cryptography built into the platform means you're protected against cryptanalytically relevant quantum computers without rearchitecting later. Skip this if you need passwordless auth that works equally well across web, mobile, and physical access; Wultra is explicitly mobile-first and will feel constraining for organizations running mixed authentication ecosystems.