Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AccessMatrix UAS is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by i-Sprint Innovations. Wultra Mobile-First Authentication is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Wultra. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams standardizing on vendor-agnostic authentication will find AccessMatrix UAS valuable for avoiding lock-in while supporting biometrics, FIDO2, and hardware security modules in parallel. The platform handles 100 million plus user scale and integrates with token vendors from OneSpan to Thales without custom engineering, which matters when you're already managing heterogeneous hardware across regions. Skip this if your organization needs out-of-the-box connectors to your existing identity provider; AccessMatrix is an authentication server, not a replacement for your IAM platform.
Wultra Mobile-First Authentication
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling sensitive transactions will get the most from Wultra Mobile-First Authentication because its push-notification and transaction-signing flows eliminate phishing attacks that plague traditional MFA. NIST-endorsed post-quantum cryptography built into the platform means you're protected against cryptanalytically relevant quantum computers without rearchitecting later. Skip this if you need passwordless auth that works equally well across web, mobile, and physical access; Wultra is explicitly mobile-first and will feel constraining for organizations running mixed authentication ecosystems.
Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs.
Mobile-first passwordless MFA with post-quantum cryptography for authentication
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Common questions about comparing AccessMatrix UAS vs Wultra Mobile-First Authentication for your mfa & passwordless needs.
AccessMatrix UAS: Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs. built by i-Sprint Innovations. Core capabilities include Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management)..
Wultra Mobile-First Authentication: Mobile-first passwordless MFA with post-quantum cryptography for authentication. built by Wultra. Core capabilities include Passwordless multi-factor authentication, Post-quantum cryptography (NIST-endorsed), Push notification-based authentication..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AccessMatrix UAS differentiates with Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management). Wultra Mobile-First Authentication differentiates with Passwordless multi-factor authentication, Post-quantum cryptography (NIST-endorsed), Push notification-based authentication.
AccessMatrix UAS is developed by i-Sprint Innovations. Wultra Mobile-First Authentication is developed by Wultra. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AccessMatrix UAS and Wultra Mobile-First Authentication serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover MFA, Authentication, Quantum Safe. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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