Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Passkeys is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Password. Wultra Mobile-First Authentication is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Wultra. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and SMBs ready to ditch passwords will find 1Password Passkeys the fastest path to phishing-resistant authentication without rebuilding identity infrastructure. Passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android means users stay productive while biometric unlock eliminates the friction that kills adoption. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing directory services or passwordless MFA for legacy apps; 1Password Passkeys works best for greenfield deployments and teams comfortable standardizing on new authentication workflows.
Wultra Mobile-First Authentication
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling sensitive transactions will get the most from Wultra Mobile-First Authentication because its push-notification and transaction-signing flows eliminate phishing attacks that plague traditional MFA. NIST-endorsed post-quantum cryptography built into the platform means you're protected against cryptanalytically relevant quantum computers without rearchitecting later. Skip this if you need passwordless auth that works equally well across web, mobile, and physical access; Wultra is explicitly mobile-first and will feel constraining for organizations running mixed authentication ecosystems.
Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities
Mobile-first passwordless MFA with post-quantum cryptography for authentication
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 1Password Passkeys vs Wultra Mobile-First Authentication for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..
Wultra Mobile-First Authentication: Mobile-first passwordless MFA with post-quantum cryptography for authentication. built by Wultra. Core capabilities include Passwordless multi-factor authentication, Post-quantum cryptography (NIST-endorsed), Push notification-based authentication..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Passkeys differentiates with Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access. Wultra Mobile-First Authentication differentiates with Passwordless multi-factor authentication, Post-quantum cryptography (NIST-endorsed), Push notification-based authentication.
1Password Passkeys is developed by 1Password. Wultra Mobile-First Authentication is developed by Wultra. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Passkeys and Wultra Mobile-First Authentication serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox