Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array ASI SSL Intercept is a commercial next-gen firewalls tool by Array Networks. ScoutDNS Device Protection is a commercial security service edge tool by scoutdns. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-gen firewalls fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams with hybrid cloud deployments need Array ASI SSL Intercept to inspect encrypted traffic without becoming a bottleneck; its hardware-accelerated processing hits 120 Gbps while supporting physical, virtual, and cloud appliances in the same policy framework. The tool handles both inbound and outbound decryption with Layer-2 and Layer-3 flexibility, letting you avoid the "decrypt everywhere or nowhere" trap that locks teams into single-vendor stacks. Skip this if you're looking for integrated threat response; ASI decrypts and classifies traffic for downstream tools, so you still need your own IDS, firewall, and analytics layer to actually stop threats.
SMB and mid-market teams managing hybrid workforces will get the most from ScoutDNS Device Protection because it stops threats at the DNS layer before they reach devices, regardless of whether endpoints are on corporate networks, remote, or roaming between both. The zero-touch Cloud Managed Network Relays deployment and native Windows/MacOS clients mean you're protected without the implementation overhead that kills small security budgets. Not the right fit if you need deep packet inspection or east-west network segmentation; this is DNS-first defense, not a network replacement.
SSL/TLS decryption appliance for inspecting encrypted network traffic
DNS-layer protection for devices across all network environments
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Common questions about comparing Array ASI SSL Intercept vs ScoutDNS Device Protection for your next-gen firewalls needs.
Array ASI SSL Intercept: SSL/TLS decryption appliance for inspecting encrypted network traffic. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include SSL/TLS traffic decryption and re-encryption, Layer-2 and Layer-3 deployment modes, Inline and out-of-band inspection..
ScoutDNS Device Protection: DNS-layer protection for devices across all network environments. built by scoutdns. Core capabilities include DNS-layer threat protection across all network environments, WAN Site Forwarding with DNS-Over-HTTPS support, Cloud Managed Network Relays with zero-touch adoption..
Both serve the Next-Gen Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array ASI SSL Intercept differentiates with SSL/TLS traffic decryption and re-encryption, Layer-2 and Layer-3 deployment modes, Inline and out-of-band inspection. ScoutDNS Device Protection differentiates with DNS-layer threat protection across all network environments, WAN Site Forwarding with DNS-Over-HTTPS support, Cloud Managed Network Relays with zero-touch adoption.
Array ASI SSL Intercept is developed by Array Networks. ScoutDNS Device Protection is developed by scoutdns. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array ASI SSL Intercept and ScoutDNS Device Protection serve similar Next-Gen Firewalls use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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