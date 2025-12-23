Array ASI SSL Intercept: SSL/TLS decryption appliance for inspecting encrypted network traffic. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include SSL/TLS traffic decryption and re-encryption, Layer-2 and Layer-3 deployment modes, Inline and out-of-band inspection..

ScoutDNS Device Protection: DNS-layer protection for devices across all network environments. built by scoutdns. Core capabilities include DNS-layer threat protection across all network environments, WAN Site Forwarding with DNS-Over-HTTPS support, Cloud Managed Network Relays with zero-touch adoption..

Both serve the Next-Gen Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.