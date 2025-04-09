Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall: WAF protecting web apps from OWASP Top 10, DDoS, and zero-day attacks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 attack protection, Layer 7 DDoS defense, Zero-day attack detection and blocking..

Sense Defence AI Web Security Suite: AI-powered cloud WAF with DDoS protection, bot management, and rate limiting. built by Sense Defence. Core capabilities include AI-powered cloud WAF with 99.9% detection accuracy, DDoS protection with machine learning-based threat detection, Bot protection that blocks malicious bots and allows legitimate bots..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.