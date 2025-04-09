Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Array Networks. Sense Defence AI Web Security Suite is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Sense Defence. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending legacy and cloud applications simultaneously will get the most from Array ASF Series; its multiple deployment modes (bridge, routing, TAP) let you protect workloads across VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS without ripping out your infrastructure. The auto-learning algorithms and behavioral bot detection catch attacks that signature-based WAFs miss, and SSL offloading removes a real performance tax on busy application teams. Skip this if you're a startup looking for a lightweight cloud-native WAF or need deep API schema validation; Array prioritizes layer 7 attack prevention over API-specific threat modeling.
Sense Defence AI Web Security Suite
Startups and SMBs with limited security staff should choose Sense Defence AI Web Security Suite for its sub-10-minute deployment and machine learning that genuinely reduces false positives without requiring tuning. The 99.9% detection accuracy against OWASP Top 10 and zero-day attacks is substantiated across their DDoS and bot protection layers, and the adaptive learning model means you're not fighting yesterday's attack patterns. Skip this if you need deep application-layer visibility into your own code's behavior; this is WAF-first, not RASP, so vulnerability discovery happens elsewhere in your stack.
WAF protecting web apps from OWASP Top 10, DDoS, and zero-day attacks
AI-powered cloud WAF with DDoS protection, bot management, and rate limiting
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Common questions about comparing Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall vs Sense Defence AI Web Security Suite for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall: WAF protecting web apps from OWASP Top 10, DDoS, and zero-day attacks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 attack protection, Layer 7 DDoS defense, Zero-day attack detection and blocking..
Sense Defence AI Web Security Suite: AI-powered cloud WAF with DDoS protection, bot management, and rate limiting. built by Sense Defence. Core capabilities include AI-powered cloud WAF with 99.9% detection accuracy, DDoS protection with machine learning-based threat detection, Bot protection that blocks malicious bots and allows legitimate bots..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall differentiates with OWASP Top 10 attack protection, Layer 7 DDoS defense, Zero-day attack detection and blocking. Sense Defence AI Web Security Suite differentiates with AI-powered cloud WAF with 99.9% detection accuracy, DDoS protection with machine learning-based threat detection, Bot protection that blocks malicious bots and allows legitimate bots.
Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall is developed by Array Networks. Sense Defence AI Web Security Suite is developed by Sense Defence. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall integrates with VMware, Hyper-V, KVM, AWS, Azure and 1 more. Sense Defence AI Web Security Suite integrates with AWS, Azure, Auth0, NVIDIA, DigiCert and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall and Sense Defence AI Web Security Suite serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover DDOS, SSL, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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