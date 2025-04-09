Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Array Networks. Cloudflare WAF is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Cloudflare, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending legacy and cloud applications simultaneously will get the most from Array ASF Series; its multiple deployment modes (bridge, routing, TAP) let you protect workloads across VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS without ripping out your infrastructure. The auto-learning algorithms and behavioral bot detection catch attacks that signature-based WAFs miss, and SSL offloading removes a real performance tax on busy application teams. Skip this if you're a startup looking for a lightweight cloud-native WAF or need deep API schema validation; Array prioritizes layer 7 attack prevention over API-specific threat modeling.
Startups and SMBs with limited security ops capacity should pick Cloudflare WAF for its zero-trust integration with your existing DNS and CDN layers, eliminating the need for separate appliance management. The platform handles NIST PR.PS and PR.IR through managed rulesets and DDoS mitigation without requiring full-time WAF tuning; you're inheriting Cloudflare's threat intelligence across their 280+ million daily requests. Skip this if you need granular application layer control or extensive custom rule development; the managed approach trades flexibility for speed-to-protection.
WAF protecting web apps from OWASP Top 10, DDoS, and zero-day attacks
A cloud-based web application firewall that protects applications from various cyber threats through rule-based filtering, machine learning detection, and integrated security features.
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Common questions about comparing Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall vs Cloudflare WAF for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall: WAF protecting web apps from OWASP Top 10, DDoS, and zero-day attacks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 attack protection, Layer 7 DDoS defense, Zero-day attack detection and blocking..
Cloudflare WAF: A cloud-based web application firewall that protects applications from various cyber threats through rule-based filtering, machine learning detection, and integrated security features. built by Cloudflare, Inc...
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall is developed by Array Networks. Cloudflare WAF is developed by Cloudflare, Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall and Cloudflare WAF serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover DDOS, Web Security, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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