Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall: WAF protecting web apps from OWASP Top 10, DDoS, and zero-day attacks. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 attack protection, Layer 7 DDoS defense, Zero-day attack detection and blocking..

Atomicorp Atomic ModSecurity Rules & WAF: ModSecurity-based WAF ruleset for detecting and blocking web app attacks. built by Atomicorp. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time web application attack detection and blocking, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability coverage, Regular rule updates for emerging threats and CVEs..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.