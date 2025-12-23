Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. VeePN VPN for Chrome is a free vpn tool by VeePN. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Remote workers and privacy-conscious individuals who need fast, no-friction IP masking for public WiFi will find VeePN VPN for Chrome's free tier genuinely useful; the 2,600+ servers across 109 locations mean you're not bottlenecked to a handful of overloaded endpoints like cheaper competitors. AES 256-bit encryption, kill switch, and split tunneling cover the baseline protections that matter. Skip this if you need audit trails, admin controls, or organization-wide deployment; VeePN's 14-person shop and Panama incorporation make it unsuitable for enterprises with compliance mandates or threat actors in scope.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
VPN browser extension for Chrome with encryption and server network access
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs VeePN VPN for Chrome for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
VeePN VPN for Chrome: VPN browser extension for Chrome with encryption and server network access. built by VeePN. Core capabilities include AES 256-bit encryption, 2,600+ VPN servers in 109 locations, DNS and IP leak protection..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access differentiates with TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates. VeePN VPN for Chrome differentiates with AES 256-bit encryption, 2,600+ VPN servers in 109 locations, DNS and IP leak protection.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is developed by Array Networks. VeePN VPN for Chrome is developed by VeePN. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access integrates with VMware, Xen Server, KVM. VeePN VPN for Chrome integrates with Google Chrome. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access and VeePN VPN for Chrome serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools. Key differences: Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is Commercial while VeePN VPN for Chrome is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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