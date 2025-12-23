Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..

SecureCo Stealth: Network obfuscation platform that conceals endpoints and camouflages data. built by SecureCo. Core capabilities include Network endpoint concealment using patented rendezvous technology, Moving target defense over global mesh network, Data transit anonymization and pattern obfuscation..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.