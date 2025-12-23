Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. SecureCo Stealth is a commercial zero trust network access tool by SecureCo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting distributed infrastructure across multiple clouds and data centers will get the most from SecureCo Stealth, which uses moving target defense to make endpoints unpredictable rather than just encrypted. The hybrid deployment model and SD tunnel connectivity between disparate environments means you're not ripping out existing network segmentation to implement it. Skip this if your threat model centers on insider risk or data exfiltration detection; SecureCo Stealth prioritizes concealment and access control over the continuous monitoring and forensic visibility you'd need for those problems.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
Network obfuscation platform that conceals endpoints and camouflages data
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs SecureCo Stealth for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
SecureCo Stealth: Network obfuscation platform that conceals endpoints and camouflages data. built by SecureCo. Core capabilities include Network endpoint concealment using patented rendezvous technology, Moving target defense over global mesh network, Data transit anonymization and pattern obfuscation..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access differentiates with TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates. SecureCo Stealth differentiates with Network endpoint concealment using patented rendezvous technology, Moving target defense over global mesh network, Data transit anonymization and pattern obfuscation.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is developed by Array Networks. SecureCo Stealth is developed by SecureCo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access and SecureCo Stealth serve similar VPN use cases: both cover Remote Access. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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