Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..

PureVPN Fire Stick VPN: VPN application for Amazon Fire Stick and Fire TV devices. built by purevpn. Core capabilities include IP address spoofing to different geographic locations, Traffic encryption for incoming and outgoing connections, 6,000+ VPN servers in 80+ locations across 65+ countries..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.