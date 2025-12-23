Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. PureVPN Fire Stick VPN is a commercial vpn tool by purevpn. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Startups and small teams that stream or browse from multiple countries need PureVPN Fire Stick VPN for its 6,000+ servers optimized specifically for Fire devices, which sidesteps the throttling and geo-blocking that generic VPN apps can't solve on streaming hardware. The split tunneling feature lets you route only video traffic through VPN while keeping local traffic direct, cutting latency for simultaneous work and viewing. Skip this if you need centralized management across dozens of users or compliance logging; PureVPN is consumer-focused, not built for IT control planes.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
VPN application for Amazon Fire Stick and Fire TV devices
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs PureVPN Fire Stick VPN for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
PureVPN Fire Stick VPN: VPN application for Amazon Fire Stick and Fire TV devices. built by purevpn. Core capabilities include IP address spoofing to different geographic locations, Traffic encryption for incoming and outgoing connections, 6,000+ VPN servers in 80+ locations across 65+ countries..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access differentiates with TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates. PureVPN Fire Stick VPN differentiates with IP address spoofing to different geographic locations, Traffic encryption for incoming and outgoing connections, 6,000+ VPN servers in 80+ locations across 65+ countries.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is developed by Array Networks. PureVPN Fire Stick VPN is developed by purevpn. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access and PureVPN Fire Stick VPN serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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