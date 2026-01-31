AVG Secure VPN: VPN service for encrypting internet traffic and accessing geo-restricted content. built by AVG. Core capabilities include 256-bit AES encryption, Access to 100+ server locations, Support for up to 10 simultaneous device connections..

PureVPN Fire Stick VPN: VPN application for Amazon Fire Stick and Fire TV devices. built by purevpn. Core capabilities include IP address spoofing to different geographic locations, Traffic encryption for incoming and outgoing connections, 6,000+ VPN servers in 80+ locations across 65+ countries..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.