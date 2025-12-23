Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. Private WiFi VPN is a commercial vpn tool by Private WiFi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Startup and SMB security teams protecting remote workers on untrusted networks should choose Private WiFi VPN for its straightforward cross-platform deployment across iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac without requiring infrastructure setup. The app handles data confidentiality through encryption that aligns with NIST PR.DS, and availability across four major operating systems means no employee gets left unprotected by platform limitations. Skip this if your organization needs centralized device management or conditional access policies; Private WiFi is a personal VPN, not a mobile device management platform.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
Personal VPN app protecting internet connections on iOS, Android, Windows & Mac.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs Private WiFi VPN for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
Private WiFi VPN: Personal VPN app protecting internet connections on iOS, Android, Windows & Mac. built by Private WiFi. Core capabilities include Cross-platform support (iOS, Android, Windows, Mac), Personal VPN for encrypting internet traffic, Mobile app availability on Apple App Store and Google Play..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access differentiates with TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates. Private WiFi VPN differentiates with Cross-platform support (iOS, Android, Windows, Mac), Personal VPN for encrypting internet traffic, Mobile app availability on Apple App Store and Google Play.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is developed by Array Networks. Private WiFi VPN is developed by Private WiFi. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access integrates with VMware, Xen Server, KVM. Private WiFi VPN integrates with Apple App Store, Google Play. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access and Private WiFi VPN serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox