Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..

Private WiFi VPN: Personal VPN app protecting internet connections on iOS, Android, Windows & Mac. built by Private WiFi. Core capabilities include Cross-platform support (iOS, Android, Windows, Mac), Personal VPN for encrypting internet traffic, Mobile app availability on Apple App Store and Google Play..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.