Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. OpenVPN Access Server is a commercial vpn tool by OpenVPN. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing legacy VPN appliances will get the most from OpenVPN Access Server because it enforces zero-trust verification at the kernel level without requiring network redesign. The platform's support for RADIUS, LDAP, and SAML integration cuts implementation time in hybrid environments, and SOC 2 Type 2 plus HIPAA compliance satisfy audit requirements without additional tooling. Skip this if you need built-in threat detection or endpoint compliance scanning; OpenVPN Access Server handles access control and authentication cleanly but assumes you're managing detection and response elsewhere.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
Self-hosted business VPN with zero-trust controls and flexible auth.
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs OpenVPN Access Server for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
OpenVPN Access Server: Self-hosted business VPN with zero-trust controls and flexible auth. built by OpenVPN. Core capabilities include Zero-trust access controls with identity, device, and location verification, Flexible authentication: PAM, RADIUS, LDAP, SAML, local, and custom methods, MFA support via TOTP..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access differentiates with TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates. OpenVPN Access Server differentiates with Zero-trust access controls with identity, device, and location verification, Flexible authentication: PAM, RADIUS, LDAP, SAML, local, and custom methods, MFA support via TOTP.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is developed by Array Networks. OpenVPN Access Server is developed by OpenVPN. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access integrates with VMware, Xen Server, KVM. OpenVPN Access Server integrates with AWS, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, DigitalOcean and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access and OpenVPN Access Server serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools, both cover Remote Access, Active Directory. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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