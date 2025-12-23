Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. Open Cloud Factory 2SRA Secure Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by OpenNAC Enterprise by Cipherbit. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Open Cloud Factory 2SRA Secure Remote Access
SMB and mid-market teams replacing legacy VPN appliances will value Open Cloud Factory 2SRA for its device posture enforcement before access is granted, not just after compromise; the zero-trust architecture with OTP-based 2FA and least privilege controls maps directly to PR.AA in NIST CSF 2.0. Hybrid deployment means you're not ripping out on-premises infrastructure to adopt it. Skip this if you need deep post-breach detection and response capabilities; 2SRA prioritizes access control and continuous monitoring over incident investigation and recovery.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
Secure remote access module with VPN, 2FA, and device posture checking
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs Open Cloud Factory 2SRA Secure Remote Access for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
Open Cloud Factory 2SRA Secure Remote Access: Secure remote access module with VPN, 2FA, and device posture checking. built by OpenNAC Enterprise by Cipherbit. Core capabilities include VPN tunnel termination with agent-based client connections, Two-factor authentication using one-time passwords (OTP), Integration with corporate identity management systems..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access differentiates with TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates. Open Cloud Factory 2SRA Secure Remote Access differentiates with VPN tunnel termination with agent-based client connections, Two-factor authentication using one-time passwords (OTP), Integration with corporate identity management systems.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is developed by Array Networks. Open Cloud Factory 2SRA Secure Remote Access is developed by OpenNAC Enterprise by Cipherbit. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access and Open Cloud Factory 2SRA Secure Remote Access serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools, both cover Remote Access. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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