Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..

Open Cloud Factory 2SRA Secure Remote Access: Secure remote access module with VPN, 2FA, and device posture checking. built by OpenNAC Enterprise by Cipherbit. Core capabilities include VPN tunnel termination with agent-based client connections, Two-factor authentication using one-time passwords (OTP), Integration with corporate identity management systems..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.