Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..

Nym Network: Decentralized mixnet providing metadata-resistant anonymous traffic routing. built by Nym Technologies. Core capabilities include Cover traffic (noise) generation to obscure communication patterns, Multi-layer onion encryption for mixnet routing, Layer-0 privacy enabling any app, blockchain, or system to route traffic anonymously..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.