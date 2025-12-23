Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. Nym Network is a commercial vpn tool by Nym Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Startups and SMBs handling sensitive communications or operating in jurisdictions with network surveillance need Nym Network for metadata protection that traditional VPNs cannot provide; its decentralized mixnet architecture with cover traffic generation obscures communication patterns at Layer 0, something centralized VPN operators cannot guarantee. The zero-knowledge proof credentials (zk-nym) architecture and permissionless node operation mean users avoid linking payment to activity, and Nym Explorer gives you real-time visibility into network health and node performance. This is not for buyers seeking a drop-in consumer VPN replacement or expecting the UI polish of commercial competitors; Nym requires developer integration work and comfort with blockchain infrastructure, making it wrong for teams that need "install and forget.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
Decentralized mixnet providing metadata-resistant anonymous traffic routing.
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs Nym Network for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
Nym Network: Decentralized mixnet providing metadata-resistant anonymous traffic routing. built by Nym Technologies. Core capabilities include Cover traffic (noise) generation to obscure communication patterns, Multi-layer onion encryption for mixnet routing, Layer-0 privacy enabling any app, blockchain, or system to route traffic anonymously..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access differentiates with TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates. Nym Network differentiates with Cover traffic (noise) generation to obscure communication patterns, Multi-layer onion encryption for mixnet routing, Layer-0 privacy enabling any app, blockchain, or system to route traffic anonymously.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is developed by Array Networks. Nym Network is developed by Nym Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access integrates with VMware, Xen Server, KVM. Nym Network integrates with Cosmos SDK (Nyx blockchain), WireGuard. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access and Nym Network serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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