Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. NCP Secure Entry Client is a commercial vpn tool by NCP Engineering. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Startups and small teams needing a lightweight IPsec VPN client without infrastructure overhead should pick NCP Secure Entry Client; it handles up to 100 users across Windows and macOS with one-click tunnel initiation and automatic firewall policy selection based on network context, cutting deployment friction that larger VPN platforms create. The tool covers NIST PR.AA (identity and access control) and PR.IR (infrastructure resilience), meaning authentication workflows and failover behavior are architecturally sound. Skip this if you need cloud-native connectivity, advanced threat detection, or support for more than 100 concurrent remote workers; NCP is purpose-built for distributed teams using traditional on-premises gateways, not hybrid or zero-trust environments.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
IPsec VPN client for Windows & macOS supporting up to 100 remote users.
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs NCP Secure Entry Client for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
NCP Secure Entry Client: IPsec VPN client for Windows & macOS supporting up to 100 remote users. built by NCP Engineering. Core capabilities include One-click IPsec VPN tunnel initiation, Automatic firewall policy selection based on network context, Automatic selection of best available communication medium..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access differentiates with TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates. NCP Secure Entry Client differentiates with One-click IPsec VPN tunnel initiation, Automatic firewall policy selection based on network context, Automatic selection of best available communication medium.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is developed by Array Networks. NCP Secure Entry Client is developed by NCP Engineering. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access and NCP Secure Entry Client serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools, both cover Remote Access. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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