Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..

NCP Secure Entry Client: IPsec VPN client for Windows & macOS supporting up to 100 remote users. built by NCP Engineering. Core capabilities include One-click IPsec VPN tunnel initiation, Automatic firewall policy selection based on network context, Automatic selection of best available communication medium..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.