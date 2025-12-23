Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..

Ivanti Connect Secure: Remote access VPN with zero trust security and unified client access. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Single unified client for remote and on-site access, Per-application VPN access with dynamic policies, Real-time identity and device verification..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.