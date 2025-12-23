Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. Ivanti Connect Secure is a commercial vpn tool by Ivanti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Mid-market and enterprise teams building zero trust remote access will find Ivanti Connect Secure's per-application VPN with dynamic policies and real-time device verification more practical than traditional full-tunnel VPNs that grant blanket network access. The platform's strength in PR.AA (identity and access control) and DE.CM (continuous monitoring) means you get granular policy enforcement tied to device posture, not just user identity. Skip this if you need clientless web access as your primary use case; the clientless mode works but feels secondary to the unified client experience.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
Remote access VPN with zero trust security and unified client access
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs Ivanti Connect Secure for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
Ivanti Connect Secure: Remote access VPN with zero trust security and unified client access. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Single unified client for remote and on-site access, Per-application VPN access with dynamic policies, Real-time identity and device verification..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access differentiates with TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates. Ivanti Connect Secure differentiates with Single unified client for remote and on-site access, Per-application VPN access with dynamic policies, Real-time identity and device verification.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is developed by Array Networks. Ivanti Connect Secure is developed by Ivanti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access integrates with VMware, Xen Server, KVM. Ivanti Connect Secure integrates with Directory Services, Identity Services, EMM/MDM, SIEM, Next-Generation Firewalls and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access and Ivanti Connect Secure serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools, both cover Remote Access, Single Sign On. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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