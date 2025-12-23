Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. Intego Privacy Protection is a commercial vpn tool by Intego. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Small teams and individual contributors who need to mask their IP across public networks will find Intego Privacy Protection's 35,000 servers and always-on mode valuable for consistent ISP-level traffic hiding, especially on macOS where VPN options are thinner. The vendor's infrastructure resilience alignment under NIST PR.IR means the tunneling architecture is designed around confidentiality preservation rather than being bolted on. Skip this if you're buying for an organization that needs centralized policy enforcement, audit logging, or integration with existing identity infrastructure; Intego is a personal VPN tool, not a corporate remote access platform.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
VPN service for macOS and Windows with IP hiding and geo-restriction bypass
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs Intego Privacy Protection for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
Intego Privacy Protection: VPN service for macOS and Windows with IP hiding and geo-restriction bypass. built by Intego. Core capabilities include IP address hiding, Encrypted internet traffic tunneling, 35,000+ servers across 83 countries..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access differentiates with TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates. Intego Privacy Protection differentiates with IP address hiding, Encrypted internet traffic tunneling, 35,000+ servers across 83 countries.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is developed by Array Networks. Intego Privacy Protection is developed by Intego. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access and Intego Privacy Protection serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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