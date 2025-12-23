Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. innernet is a free vpn tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Teams building zero-trust networks on a shoestring budget should evaluate innernet for its WireGuard foundation, which delivers encryption and peer authentication without the licensing overhead of commercial mesh VPN platforms. The 5,279 GitHub stars and active maintenance indicate genuine adoption among engineering teams rather than security-first buyers. Skip innernet if your org needs centralized policy enforcement, audit logging, or vendor support; this tool prioritizes network connectivity over access control visibility, making it better suited to DevOps infrastructure than security-gated access.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
A private network system utilizing WireGuard for enhanced networking capabilities.
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs innernet for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
innernet: A private network system utilizing WireGuard for enhanced networking capabilities..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is developed by Array Networks. innernet is open-source with 5,279 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access and innernet serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools. Key differences: Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is Commercial while innernet is Free, innernet is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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