Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. Defguard WireGuard VPN Client is a commercial vpn tool by Defguard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect. Startups and SMBs building zero-trust access controls without heavy infrastructure should pick Defguard WireGuard VPN Client for its native MFA support and centralized identity management baked into a lightweight WireGuard foundation. The tool covers PR.AA and DE.CM across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get both enforced authentication and audit trails without needing separate overlay tools. Skip this if you're enterprise-scale and need advanced threat prevention or DLP at the VPN layer; Defguard is identity and access focused, not content inspection.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Startups and SMBs building zero-trust access controls without heavy infrastructure should pick Defguard WireGuard VPN Client for its native MFA support and centralized identity management baked into a lightweight WireGuard foundation. The tool covers PR.AA and DE.CM across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get both enforced authentication and audit trails without needing separate overlay tools. Skip this if you're enterprise-scale and need advanced threat prevention or DLP at the VPN layer; Defguard is identity and access focused, not content inspection.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
Open-source WireGuard VPN client for Windows, macOS, and Linux
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs Defguard WireGuard VPN Client for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
Defguard WireGuard VPN Client: Open-source WireGuard VPN client for Windows, macOS, and Linux. built by Defguard. Core capabilities include Cross-platform support for Windows, macOS, and Linux, Import and manage standard WireGuard configuration files, Real-time connection statistics with charts..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access differentiates with TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates. Defguard WireGuard VPN Client differentiates with Cross-platform support for Windows, macOS, and Linux, Import and manage standard WireGuard configuration files, Real-time connection statistics with charts.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is developed by Array Networks. Defguard WireGuard VPN Client is developed by Defguard. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access and Defguard WireGuard VPN Client serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools, both cover Remote Access. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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