AVG Secure VPN: VPN service for encrypting internet traffic and accessing geo-restricted content. built by AVG. Core capabilities include 256-bit AES encryption, Access to 100+ server locations, Support for up to 10 simultaneous device connections..

Defguard WireGuard VPN Client: Open-source WireGuard VPN client for Windows, macOS, and Linux. built by Defguard. Core capabilities include Cross-platform support for Windows, macOS, and Linux, Import and manage standard WireGuard configuration files, Real-time connection statistics with charts..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.