Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. Blaze Networks Business VPN is a commercial vpn tool by Blaze Networks Limited. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Mid-market and enterprise teams in regulated industries who need multi-site connectivity without exposing traffic to the public internet will get the most from Blaze Networks Business VPN. Its private MPLS-based core network and PCI-DSS certification with AoC documentation eliminate the compliance friction that comes with standard VPN architectures, and the 6-hour SLA with 24/7 monitoring covers both availability and detection. Skip this if you're looking for a self-service, consumption-based model or need managed detection response capabilities beyond network edge monitoring; Blaze is purpose-built for organizations that value infrastructure control and compliance certitude over flexibility.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
UK-based business VPN provider using private network infrastructure
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs Blaze Networks Business VPN for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
Blaze Networks Business VPN: UK-based business VPN provider using private network infrastructure. built by Blaze Networks Limited. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Proprietary UK-wide private core network infrastructure, Private SD-WAN network deployment, MPLS-based private network connectivity..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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