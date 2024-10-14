Arnica Pipelineless AppSec: Pipelineless AppSec platform for dev-native risk detection & remediation. built by Arnica. Core capabilities include Pipelineless code scanning on every push, Real-time security risk detection at feature branch level, Automated risk prioritization using OWASP Top 10, CVSS, EPSS, and KEV..

JFrog Advanced Security: App security testing platform with SAST, SCA, secrets detection, and IaC scanning. built by JFrog. Core capabilities include Vulnerability contextual analysis with JFrog Security Research Team data, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for source code, Secret detection in source code and binaries..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.