Arnica Pipelineless AppSec: Pipelineless AppSec platform for dev-native risk detection & remediation. built by Arnica. Core capabilities include Pipelineless code scanning on every push, Real-time security risk detection at feature branch level, Automated risk prioritization using OWASP Top 10, CVSS, EPSS, and KEV..

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation: Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets. built by Heeler. Core capabilities include Automated open-source dependency upgrades with validation, Runtime threat modeling for vulnerability prioritization, Agentic workflows generating validated pull requests..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.