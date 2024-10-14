Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Arnica Pipelineless AppSec is a commercial application security posture management tool by Arnica. Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation is a commercial application security posture management tool by Heeler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code faster than security can scan will see immediate value in Arnica Pipelineless AppSec, since it detects and surfaces risk at the feature branch level instead of waiting for pipeline gates. The platform's daily re-analysis of existing risks across the codebase, paired with automatic owner identification, cuts the remediation friction that kills adoption in larger codebases. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime protection or threat detection; Arnica is purely preventive, covering the ID.RA and PR.PS functions but leaving GV.SC supply chain visibility incomplete.
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation
SMB and mid-market engineering teams drowning in dependency upgrade tickets will find real relief in Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation because it actually closes the loop between finding vulnerabilities and shipping fixes, not just flagging them. The tool generates validated pull requests with breaking change detection and safe upgrade paths, cutting the manual triage work that typically stalls remediation for weeks. Larger enterprises with mature AppSec programs and strict change control gates may find the agentic approach moves faster than their existing workflows allow, requiring process adjustments rather than delivering immediate value out of the box.
Pipelineless AppSec platform for dev-native risk detection & remediation
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Arnica Pipelineless AppSec vs Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation for your application security posture management needs.
Arnica Pipelineless AppSec: Pipelineless AppSec platform for dev-native risk detection & remediation. built by Arnica. Core capabilities include Pipelineless code scanning on every push, Real-time security risk detection at feature branch level, Automated risk prioritization using OWASP Top 10, CVSS, EPSS, and KEV..
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation: Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets. built by Heeler. Core capabilities include Automated open-source dependency upgrades with validation, Runtime threat modeling for vulnerability prioritization, Agentic workflows generating validated pull requests..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arnica Pipelineless AppSec differentiates with Pipelineless code scanning on every push, Real-time security risk detection at feature branch level, Automated risk prioritization using OWASP Top 10, CVSS, EPSS, and KEV. Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation differentiates with Automated open-source dependency upgrades with validation, Runtime threat modeling for vulnerability prioritization, Agentic workflows generating validated pull requests.
Arnica Pipelineless AppSec is developed by Arnica. Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation is developed by Heeler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arnica Pipelineless AppSec integrates with Slack, Microsoft Teams, Jira, Azure DevOps Boards. Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Azure Devops, BitBucket, Artifactory and 13 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Arnica Pipelineless AppSec and Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox