Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code is a commercial application security posture management tool by Amplify Security. Agentic Development Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Heeler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Amplify Security Fix Your Code
Startup and SMB development teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs should use Amplify Security Fix Your Code because it actually closes the gap between finding bugs and shipping fixes, not just flagging them. The two-step onboarding and one-click remediation mean your developers start remediating on day one instead of week three, and the GitHub/GitLab/Bitbucket integrations sit directly in the workflow where code lives. Skip this if your organization needs deep audit trails and governance controls for compliance; Amplify prioritizes speed and developer experience over the risk assessment and policy enforcement that larger enterprises require.
SMB and mid-market engineering teams drowning in dependency upgrade tickets will find real relief in Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation because it actually closes the loop between finding vulnerabilities and shipping fixes, not just flagging them. The tool generates validated pull requests with breaking change detection and safe upgrade paths, cutting the manual triage work that typically stalls remediation for weeks. Larger enterprises with mature AppSec programs and strict change control gates may find the agentic approach moves faster than their existing workflows allow, requiring process adjustments rather than delivering immediate value out of the box.
Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues
AI SDLC risk prevented or remediated. Automatically. At machine speed.
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Common questions about comparing Amplify Security Fix Your Code vs Agentic Development Security for your application security posture management needs.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code: Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues. built by Amplify Security. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis..
Agentic Development Security: AI SDLC risk prevented or remediated. Automatically. At machine speed. built by Heeler. Core capabilities include MCP & Agent Skills, CLI, PR Guardrails..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code differentiates with Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis. Agentic Development Security differentiates with MCP & Agent Skills, CLI, PR Guardrails.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code is developed by Amplify Security. Agentic Development Security is developed by Heeler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket. Agentic Development Security integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Azure Devops, BitBucket, Artifactory and 13 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code and Agentic Development Security serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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