Arnica Pipelineless AppSec: Pipelineless AppSec platform for dev-native risk detection & remediation. built by Arnica. Core capabilities include Pipelineless code scanning on every push, Real-time security risk detection at feature branch level, Automated risk prioritization using OWASP Top 10, CVSS, EPSS, and KEV..

Checkmarx ASPM: ASPM platform for aggregating AppSec data and prioritizing application risks. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Application risk scoring and ranking, Multi-tool data aggregation and correlation, SARIF file ingestion via CLI..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.