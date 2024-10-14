Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Arnica Pipelineless AppSec is a commercial application security posture management tool by Arnica. Black Duck Polaris Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code faster than security can scan will see immediate value in Arnica Pipelineless AppSec, since it detects and surfaces risk at the feature branch level instead of waiting for pipeline gates. The platform's daily re-analysis of existing risks across the codebase, paired with automatic owner identification, cuts the remediation friction that kills adoption in larger codebases. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime protection or threat detection; Arnica is purely preventive, covering the ID.RA and PR.PS functions but leaving GV.SC supply chain visibility incomplete.
Development teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Black Duck Polaris Platform if your bottleneck is scattered open source risk across multiple repositories and build pipelines. The platform handles multi-repository onboarding with event-based automation that actually reduces manual triage work, and its SCA engine catches licensing and vulnerability issues before they hit production. Skip this if you need infrastructure scanning to be equal-strength with code scanning; Polaris leans heavily into application-layer AST and open source management, leaving IaC as a secondary capability.
Pipelineless AppSec platform for dev-native risk detection & remediation
Cloud platform for automated AST with SAST, SCA, and DAST capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Arnica Pipelineless AppSec vs Black Duck Polaris Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Arnica Pipelineless AppSec: Pipelineless AppSec platform for dev-native risk detection & remediation. built by Arnica. Core capabilities include Pipelineless code scanning on every push, Real-time security risk detection at feature branch level, Automated risk prioritization using OWASP Top 10, CVSS, EPSS, and KEV..
Black Duck Polaris Platform: Cloud platform for automated AST with SAST, SCA, and DAST capabilities. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Software composition analysis (SCA), Dynamic application security testing (DAST)..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arnica Pipelineless AppSec differentiates with Pipelineless code scanning on every push, Real-time security risk detection at feature branch level, Automated risk prioritization using OWASP Top 10, CVSS, EPSS, and KEV. Black Duck Polaris Platform differentiates with Static application security testing (SAST), Software composition analysis (SCA), Dynamic application security testing (DAST).
Arnica Pipelineless AppSec is developed by Arnica. Black Duck Polaris Platform is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arnica Pipelineless AppSec and Black Duck Polaris Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover SCA, Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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