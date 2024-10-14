Arnica Pipelineless AppSec: Pipelineless AppSec platform for dev-native risk detection & remediation. built by Arnica. Core capabilities include Pipelineless code scanning on every push, Real-time security risk detection at feature branch level, Automated risk prioritization using OWASP Top 10, CVSS, EPSS, and KEV..

Black Duck Polaris Platform: Cloud platform for automated AST with SAST, SCA, and DAST capabilities. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Software composition analysis (SCA), Dynamic application security testing (DAST)..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.