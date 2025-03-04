Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by ArmourZero. AWVS is a free security scanning tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling application portfolios across multiple cloud providers will get the most from ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management because it actually scans APIs and infrastructure-as-code alongside traditional DAST and SAST, catching the blind spots most scanning tools leave open. The AI-powered remediation suggestions cut triage time meaningfully, and built-in task management keeps fixes moving without ticket ping-pong between security and development. Skip this if your primary concern is vulnerability *response* and incident recovery; ArmourZero is explicitly risk assessment and platform security hardening, not incident management.
Security teams evaluating their first web application scanner or operating on tight budgets should start with AWVS; the free tier lets you run full vulnerability scans without licensing friction, and the hosted model means no infrastructure to manage. The tool catches common OWASP Top 10 issues reliably and integrates with CI/CD pipelines for continuous scanning. Skip this if you need manual penetration testing findings or API-first scanning; AWVS is strongest on traditional web applications and assumes you're comfortable with some false positives that require triage.
AI-powered automated vuln scanning for apps, APIs, domains, and cloud
A hosted web application security testing tool that enables security researchers to register, activate their accounts, and scan web applications for vulnerabilities.
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Common questions about comparing ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management vs AWVS for your application security posture management needs.
ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management: AI-powered automated vuln scanning for apps, APIs, domains, and cloud. built by ArmourZero. Core capabilities include Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA)..
AWVS: A hosted web application security testing tool that enables security researchers to register, activate their accounts, and scan web applications for vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management and AWVS serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases. Key differences: ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management is Commercial while AWVS is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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