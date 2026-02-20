Armour Communications Desktop: Licensed secure communications desktop app for Windows 10. built by Armour Communications. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include License-activated secure communications, Windows 10 desktop client, Trial access available on request..

AVG Secure VPN: VPN service for encrypting internet traffic and accessing geo-restricted content. built by AVG. headquartered in Czechia. Core capabilities include 256-bit AES encryption, Access to 100+ server locations, Support for up to 10 simultaneous device connections..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.