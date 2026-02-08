ACRA EDGE: Mobile edge deployment platform for secure comms in forward-deployed environments. built by Valarian Technologies. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Self-contained infrastructure operation, Mobile deployment capability, Physical data control..

AVG Secure VPN: VPN service for encrypting internet traffic and accessing geo-restricted content. built by AVG. headquartered in Czechia. Core capabilities include 256-bit AES encryption, Access to 100+ server locations, Support for up to 10 simultaneous device connections..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.