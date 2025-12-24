ArmorCode Unified Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by ArmorCode. CYE Hyver is a commercial exposure management tool by CYE. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security leaders drowning in exposure alerts across 50+ disconnected tools will find immediate value in ArmorCode Unified Exposure Management because it actually reduces noise through intelligent correlation instead of just adding another dashboard. The platform ingests from 320+ tools and maps findings to business context through AI-guided remediation, which directly strengthens ID.AM and ID.RA coverage under NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your team is still maturing risk assessment practices or lacks the cross-functional buy-in needed to operationalize business-aligned prioritization; ArmorCode assumes you're ready to act on what you surface.
Mid-market and enterprise security leaders who need to justify remediation budgets to the CFO should start with CYE Hyver. It translates exposure into dollar figures and attack routes into priority sequences, then maps mitigation costs back to business impact, which turns "patch this vulnerability" into "fixing this costs $50K and prevents a $2M breach scenario." The platform covers NIST risk assessment and asset management thoroughly while staying light on response and recovery functions, so it's strongest as a front-end exposure quantification tool rather than an incident readiness platform. Skip this if your team is still learning basic vulnerability management fundamentals; Hyver assumes you have inventory discipline already.
Platform for unified visibility & prioritization of exposures across attack surface
Cyber risk quantification platform for exposure assessment and mitigation
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing ArmorCode Unified Exposure Management vs CYE Hyver for your exposure management needs.
ArmorCode Unified Exposure Management: Platform for unified visibility & prioritization of exposures across attack surface. built by ArmorCode. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Aggregation of exposure data from 320+ security and cloud tools, Unified visibility across applications, cloud, and identity systems, Business-aligned risk prioritization using multiple risk factors..
CYE Hyver: Cyber risk quantification platform for exposure assessment and mitigation. built by CYE. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Cyber risk quantification in financial terms, Continuous threat exposure management (CTEM), Attack route identification and prioritization..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox