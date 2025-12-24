ArmorCode Unified Exposure Management: Platform for unified visibility & prioritization of exposures across attack surface. built by ArmorCode. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Aggregation of exposure data from 320+ security and cloud tools, Unified visibility across applications, cloud, and identity systems, Business-aligned risk prioritization using multiple risk factors..

CYE Hyver: Cyber risk quantification platform for exposure assessment and mitigation. built by CYE. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Cyber risk quantification in financial terms, Continuous threat exposure management (CTEM), Attack route identification and prioritization..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.