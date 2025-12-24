ArmorCode Mergers and Acquisitions Security: Platform for managing security risk during mergers and acquisitions. built by ArmorCode. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Integration with 320+ security tools, Automated finding normalization and deduplication, 360-degree vulnerability visibility across business units..

BLINDSPOT: Risk intelligence platform for supply chain cyber risk assessment & monitoring. built by PRODAFT. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include Predictive threat intelligence through adversary movement analysis, Real-time infection detection, Supply chain risk monitoring for third-party and fourth-party vendors..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.