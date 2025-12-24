ArmorCode ASPM Platform: ASPM platform with AI capabilities for findings management and remediation. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include Agentic AI assistant (Anya) for natural language security queries, AI Code Insights for repository visibility and asset discovery, AI-powered remediation guidance generation..

Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions: Cybersecurity protection platform for SAP systems including S/4HANA and HANA. built by Layer Seven Security. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for SAP applications, databases and hosts, Patch management for SAP systems, Compliance reporting..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.