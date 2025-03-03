Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro AI SAST is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. ArmorCode ASPM Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by ArmorCode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in application risk backlogs will see the clearest ROI from Apiiro AI SAST because its Risk Graph connects code findings to runtime behavior, letting you ignore the noise and fix what actually matters. The platform covers ID.AM, ID.RA, and GV.SC across the NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles inventory, risk prioritization, and supply chain visibility without bolting on three separate tools. Skip this if your developers won't tolerate pull request friction or if you need deep integration with homegrown CI/CD systems; Apiiro's guardrails assume modern DevOps workflows.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in scanner noise will get the most from ArmorCode ASPM Platform; its AI correlation engine actually collapses findings across tools instead of just aggregating them, and the natural language query assistant (Anya) lets analysts ask security questions instead of running manual reports. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA well through code content classification and risk scoring, but it's lighter on incident forensics and recovery workflows. Skip this if your priority is post-breach investigation; ArmorCode is built for preventing findings from becoming incidents in the first place.
ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation
ASPM platform with AI capabilities for findings management and remediation
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro AI SAST vs ArmorCode ASPM Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro AI SAST: ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection..
ArmorCode ASPM Platform: ASPM platform with AI capabilities for findings management and remediation. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include Agentic AI assistant (Anya) for natural language security queries, AI Code Insights for repository visibility and asset discovery, AI-powered remediation guidance generation..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro AI SAST differentiates with Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection. ArmorCode ASPM Platform differentiates with Agentic AI assistant (Anya) for natural language security queries, AI Code Insights for repository visibility and asset discovery, AI-powered remediation guidance generation.
Apiiro AI SAST is developed by Apiiro. ArmorCode ASPM Platform is developed by ArmorCode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro AI SAST integrates with SAST tools, SCA tools, CSPM tools, Runtime API security tools, Bug bounty programs and 3 more. ArmorCode ASPM Platform integrates with Jira. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Apiiro AI SAST and ArmorCode ASPM Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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