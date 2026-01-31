Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis is a commercial ot asset discovery tool by Armis. CyberOwl Medulla is a commercial cps protection tool by CyberOwl. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ot asset discovery fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis
Manufacturing and utilities teams flying blind on OT/IoT asset inventory should start with Armis Threat Detection and Analysis because passive discovery actually works without disrupting operational networks, a hard requirement that active-only scanners violate. The platform maps assets to CVEs and control gaps across NIST ID.AM and ID.RA simultaneously, giving you a risk-ranked inventory instead of a spreadsheet; deployment is cloud-native, so you're not managing another appliance. Skip this if your OT environment is heavily air-gapped or you need deep forensics and response automation; Armis excels at visibility and threat detection, not incident playbooks.
Maritime operators managing mixed legacy and modern vessel fleets will find CyberOwl Medulla essential for IMO 2021 compliance without ripping out existing systems; the platform monitors operational technology assets across distributed vessels while surfacing cyber risk in terms board members actually care about. Deployment is cloud-based with no requirement to replace onboard systems, and the vendor's continuous monitoring focus (NIST DE.CM) means anomalies get flagged before they become incidents. This tool assumes you're already managing cybersecurity as a fleet-wide problem rather than ship-by-ship; buyers expecting traditional IT network visibility or integration with enterprise SOCs will find Medulla too specialized.
OT/IoT asset discovery and threat detection platform for industrial environments
Maritime cybersecurity monitoring for vessel fleet visibility & IMO2021 compliance.
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Common questions about comparing Armis Threat Detection and Analysis vs CyberOwl Medulla for your ot asset discovery needs.
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis: OT/IoT asset discovery and threat detection platform for industrial environments. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Passive and active asset discovery for OT/IoT devices, Enriched asset inventory with CMDB aggregation and deduplication, Security control gap analysis for EDR and vulnerability scanners..
CyberOwl Medulla: Maritime cybersecurity monitoring for vessel fleet visibility & IMO2021 compliance. built by CyberOwl. Core capabilities include Vessel system visibility, Cybersecurity monitoring of fleet systems, IMO 2021 compliance support..
Both serve the OT Asset Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis differentiates with Passive and active asset discovery for OT/IoT devices, Enriched asset inventory with CMDB aggregation and deduplication, Security control gap analysis for EDR and vulnerability scanners. CyberOwl Medulla differentiates with Vessel system visibility, Cybersecurity monitoring of fleet systems, IMO 2021 compliance support.
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis is developed by Armis. CyberOwl Medulla is developed by CyberOwl. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis and CyberOwl Medulla serve similar OT Asset Discovery use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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