Armis Threat Detection and Analysis: OT/IoT asset discovery and threat detection platform for industrial environments. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Passive and active asset discovery for OT/IoT devices, Enriched asset inventory with CMDB aggregation and deduplication, Security control gap analysis for EDR and vulnerability scanners..

CyberOwl Medulla: Maritime cybersecurity monitoring for vessel fleet visibility & IMO2021 compliance. built by CyberOwl. Core capabilities include Vessel system visibility, Cybersecurity monitoring of fleet systems, IMO 2021 compliance support..

Both serve the OT Asset Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.